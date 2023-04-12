BTS' Jungkook cooks up a storm with 5A Label's Ayden Ju; Here's what went down

Ayden Ju is a rising Korean American musician who has recently made waves in the music industry. He is signed under the 5A Label, an artist management agency, record label, artist development agency, and music publishing group dedicated to assisting artists in reaching a global platform and shrinking the world between Northern America and Asia. Ayden Ju's music style is a mix of K-pop and R&B, which has earned him a growing fanbase both in Korea and the United States.

The Instagram photo with Jungkook

Recently, Ayden Ju posted an Instagram photo with none other than BTS' Jungkook. He captioned the post with a quirky note, “let him (jung) kook” with a black heart. The photo quickly went viral, with fans of both artists speculating about what it could mean. Some fans have even started to speculate about a possible collaboration between the two musicians.

Justin Park, a Korean-American singer, reposted Auden Ju's photo with Jungkook on his Instagram story with the caption, "PROUD OF YOU AYDENJU HEHEHEHE."

Ayden Ju and Justin Park both are signed to 5A Label. Meanwhile, Jungkook also previously shared that he was listening to Justin Park's 2018 track 'On the Low'.

Recently, Jungkook has been making headlines when Bang Si Hyuk posted a photo of himself along with Jungkook and record producer Andrew Watt. The photo generated a lot of buzz about a possible new music collaboration project to be released by BTS' golden maknae Jungkook.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: EXO's Kai versus SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, who is the ultimate crop top King? VOTE