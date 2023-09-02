BTS’ Jungkook cutely replies to fellow member Jin’s birthday wishes; fans find the interaction endearing

BTS's Jungkook recently celebrated his birthday on September 1st. His fellow BTS members, including Jin, who is currently serving in the military, extended their birthday wishes to him. Jungkook responded in an endearing manner, leaving fans swooning over the adorable interaction between the oldest and youngest members of BTS.

Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997. The singer recently celebrated his 26th birthday. His fellow BTS members wished him on this special occasion. RM posted a picture of the maknae on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday. Jimin went live on Weverse, where he discussed various topics, including Jungkook's birthday. The singer also shared a shirtless photo of himself, creating a frenzy among fans. Another member who extended birthday wishes and captured fans' attention was BTS Jin. Currently serving in the military, Jin took to Weverse to send his wishes. Fans, who missed Jin during his military service, eagerly anticipated his brief interactions, and this exchange not only delighted them but also showcased the bond between the golden maknae and his oldest hyung.

On September 1 Jin posted a message on Weverse wishing Jungkook a happy birthday. In the message, he said our jungkookie jungkookie jjungkookie jjungkookie jjyonggukie happy birthday, sorry i couldn’t be the first one to wish you a happy birthday i sent you birthday money allowance (i didn’t) use it for something good~! happy birthday”

He called Jungkook by different names lovably and jokingly said he sent his maknae some allowance money for his birthday. To which Jungkook on the next day replied “kekekekekekekekekeke” (symbolizes laughing in Korean)

“I’ll use the money on ARMYs thank you💜 ”

This interaction between both singers made fans' hearts melt seeing their adorable relationship with each other where they can joke around so comfortably.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook celebrated his birthday by connecting with ARMY, the dedicated fandom of BTS, through a live broadcast session. He initiated the live session with a heartfelt message, sharing his emotions on this special day. During the live session, he also showcased his magical talents and discussed how he spent the day.

His debut single, Seven, has been making waves in the music industry, achieving record-breaking success. The single made its debut at the number 1 spot on the US Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts. Jungkook's achievement is remarkable as he became the first Korean solo artist to accomplish this feat. He is now the second member of BTS, following Jimin, to top the Hot 100 chart.

