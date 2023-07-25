BTS’ Jungkook debuts at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot100 with Seven (feat. Latto); Ties with Jimin for THIS?

BTS' Jungkook arrived at no. 1 of Billboard's Hot 100 with his first solo single Seven, making him a worldwide pop star. On July 24th, Jungkook's recently released solo single 'Seven' unveiled on July 14th topped the singles chart 'Hot 100'. Starting from the beginning of the 'Hot 100' chart in 1958, 'Seven' was recorded as the 68th track to debut directly to number one after entering the chart. 'Hot 100' is Billboard's main chart that positions singles by calculating streaming, radio station counts, and sales (downloads and Albums), and 'Seven' currently has 153,000 downloads, 21.9 million streams, and 6.4 million radio stations in the week after week count.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track Seven on Billboard’s Hot 100:

Already, in 2022, Jungkook made his name on the 'Hot 100' chart with 'Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)', the OST of HYBE's webtoon '7FATES: CHAKHO' created by SUGA, and 'Left and Right', a duet with Charlie Puth. Billboard said that after Jimin, who appeared at No. 1 on the 'Hot 100' with 'Like Crazy' in April (and went directly to No. 1 simultaneously as entering the chart), Jungkook is the second individual from BTS to top the 'Hot 100'. With the entire group as well as with at least two members, turning into the 10th group ever to reach at the highest ranks of the Hot 100 chart. Jungkook, who is on a roll with 'Seven' in various charts and reaching new heights, added an extraordinary record of No. 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100', speeding up his move as a famous solo artist.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven music video crosses 100 million views:

Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' music video unveiled on July 14th surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on July 25th. The music video was viewed more than 100 million times in precisely 10 days, 13 hours and 8 minutes after it was released. 'Seven' is a track that consolidates an addictive song with a warm-sounding acoustic guitar and the cadence of the 'UK garage' genre.

