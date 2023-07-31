BTS' Jungkook defends ARMYs live singing skills after Seven encore stage, talks about eating Indian food

BTS' Jungkook's fans received criticism from Korean netizens for not singing well during the singer's encore performance of the single Seven. To cheer their idol, fans did not hold back showing enthusiasm and cheered him on. However, Korean netizens were not happy with their singing, and a discussion started which found faults in ARMYs singing. Here is how Jungkook defended the fans and showed them love.

Jungkook defended ARMYs live singing skills

BTS' Jungkook performed live at the SBS Inkigayo music show. Jungkook made his debut on July 14 with the single Seven and finally performed it in front of Korean fans for the very first time at Inkigayo on July 30. Jungkook's Fans showed their excitement by cheering and singing along during the encore stage. During the performance of Seven, Jungkook heard a fan go all out by singing the song at the top of her lungs. Many netizens criticized the fans for their terrible singing skills and said that they need more practice. On the other hand, Jungkook decided to make sure fans know that they did well.

The BTS member took to Weverse and posted some selfies that is enough to make fans go crazy over but he captioned the post which said, "Our ARMY you sing very well!!!". No matter how hard Jungkook tried, he could not resist this hilarious moment and giggled a little on the stage. On July 30, he made a post on Weverse asking them to come out and reveal themselves in the funniest way possible. He posted, "Encore 3:37, Who would it be?" And further added, "Come out". During the live video sessions on the same day, Jungkook could not hold back but imitated them singing that specific part.

Jungkook ate Butter Chicken

The BTS member was asked by a fan if he had eaten Indian food before. Jungkook then shared his experience eating Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken). He explained how it is supposed to be eaten and revealed that he loves eating it with Naan (bread). While showing his love for Indian food Jungkook started feeling hungry. This is another win for Desi ARMYs as their idol showed immense love for their country.

