BTS’ Jungkook deletes all the photos on his Instagram; ARMY wonders if V aka Taehyung taught him the same

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook chose to surprise everyone with a very shocking update. On May 31 (May 30, USA local time), Jungkook deleted all the posts on his Instagram account leaving fans wondering what happened that the singer chose to clear his social media. A collection of some of the most liked videos, selfies, music covers, boxing practice clips, his dogs and a basic peek into his chaotic superstar life, Jungkook’s Instagram has gone through multiple changes ever since it was launched.

Revealed to the public on December 6, 2021, Jungkook had one of the most unique usernames to be ever made on the platform. Named ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ on its reveal, Jungkook took away the two letters of his nickname JK from the English alphabet, making the fans applaud his clever thought. However, on March 16, 2022, he got rid of the iconic username and replaced it with ‘jungkook.97’, a combination of his name and his birth year.

Jungkook has often kept his fans entertained by playing games with them on the app and answering their never-ending questions to him. He’s sung to them and made them run away giggling with his quirky responses.

Now, the ARMY is left curious about the reason behind his big step. Some of them have plausible reasoning where they say fellow BTS member V, who is known to delete his Instagram updates very frequently, must have influenced the 24-year-old to follow him. Some say BTS’ upcoming visit to the White House where they are set to meet the POTUS in the Oval Office for a discussion on Asian inclusion, diversity, and more, is the reason behind this. Others are pinning it on the upcoming BTS anthology album release ‘Proof’.

What do you think is the reason? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: BTS’ Jungkook has his way with taking unique selfies; Here’s proof