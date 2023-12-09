BTS' Jungkook discusses gifts from ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo; mentions SEVENTEEN's Mingyu ahead of enlistment

BTS' youngest member, Jungkook, is preparing for his imminent military enlistment. On December 5, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the enlistment plans for BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Interestingly, Jungkook received special gifts from his friend, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who shares the same birth year, being part of the '97 liner group. The singer also mentioned his SEVENTEEN friend Mingyu.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo sends gifts to BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo share a longstanding friendship that spans several years. Their closeness is evident through numerous sightings of them hanging out and expressing mutual support.

In a recent surprise live broadcast on Weverse, Jungkook engaged with fans for over an hour, touching upon various subjects, including his upcoming enlistment. During the discussion about essential items he still needed to purchase before entering the military, Jungkook mentioned that Cha Eun Woo had gifted him a watch commonly used by soldiers.

While Jungkook refrained from disclosing the brand name, the military-specific watch he received is typically produced by the Japanese brand Casio. These watches are specifically engineered to withstand mechanical stress, shock, and vibration, making them well-suited for military use.

Fans expressed deep appreciation for the warm friendship between the two idols, commending Eun Woo for his heartfelt gesture in gifting Jungkook such a thoughtful and practical item.

Advertisement

Jungkook mentions SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

During the same live stream featuring BTS' Jungkook, the topic of his fellow 97' liner friend SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu came up. In response to a fan's question about whether Jungkook frequently goes on dates with Mingyu, he confirmed that he does indeed ask Mingyu to join him on many occasions, playfully stating, “Do I ask Mingyu on dates often? I ask him on dates a lot!”

Expanding on this, Jungkook revealed that, since Mingyu is currently overseas, the two friends recently had a farewell drink together before Mingyu's departure. Acknowledging that both he and Mingyu are set to enlist this month in December, Jungkook noted that they won't be able to hang out for a while, making their recent goodbye drinks all the more significant.

SEVENTEEN, the third-gen K-pop boy band, launched their fourth global tour titled FOLLOW on July 21, 2023, at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The tour is slated to continue until 2024. The Japan leg of the tour occurred on December 2 and 3, 2023, at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Aichi, and on November 23, 2023, at the Belluna Dome in Saitama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN adds new Asian stops to FOLLOW tour; Bangkok, Philippines, Macao venues and dates inside