BTS’ Jungkook donates 1 Billion KRW to SNU Children’s Hospital; ‘I hope that it will be of some help’

BTS’ Jungkook has once again stunned ARMYs but this time not with his emotive vocals or immaculate visuals but with a generous gesture. In a statement released by Seoul National University Children’s Hospital earlier today, it has been revealed that the BTS maknae has made a donation of 1 billion KRW (a little over $758,000) to the hospital to support the treatment of child patients. The said donation was reportedly made just last week on April 14.

BTS’ Jungkook makes a donation to SNU Children’s Hospital

It has been reported that Jungkook’s donation will be used to cover the costs of treatment for children who hail from low-income families. The donation will additionally play a significant role in supporting the development of SNU’s Comprehensive Care Center enterprise. The aforementioned care center is run by SNU with the aim to assist families of young patients. Commenting on his aforementioned donation, Jungkook stated that he hopes to play a small role in helping children who are suffering. Jungkook additionally said that he was rooting for these children to smile in good health.

ARMYs and other netizens have been quick to give an overwhelmingly positive response to Jungkook’s generous gesture. Hundreds of fans have taken to various social media platforms to express their admiration and appreciation for the charitable act made by their idol. While many fans were beyond moved by the aforementioned gesture, a better part of them couldn’t stop lauding him over how well he was using his influence to make a positive impact in society.

BTS’ Donations in the past

Boy band BTS has a history of making significant contributions to various causes. The group’s most remarkable donations include their million-dollar donations to the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 Relief efforts. The group has also made significant financial contributions to education-related entities including the Korean Education and Development Institute, the Seoul National University Children's Hospital, and the Korean Youth Counseling Institute. The group has also contributed to disaster relief measures. Group maknae Jungkook is clearly taking the group’s generous legacy forward.

