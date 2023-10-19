BTS' Jungkook dons all-denim look, hangs out with Night Dancer singer Imase at Calvin Klein event in Tokyo

BTS' Jungkook was recently seen attending the Calvin Klein event held in Tokyo. This news comes as a surprise to his fans since nothing was confirmed in advance. He was recently spotted at Incheon airport leaving for an overseas schedule in Europe. BTS' Jungkook was announced as the global ambassador for the brand in March 2023 which took the fandom by storm when the first pictures of the collaboration dropped.

BTS' Jungkook hangs out with Japanese singer Imase

On October 19, fans were stunned to know when a media outlet reported that BTS' Jungkook was due to attend the fashion event organized by the American brand. He looked dapper in his all-denim look from head to toe paired with chunky black shoes. BTS' Jungkook wooed everyone with his charm and giggling smile.

While BTS' Jungkook was on his way to the event, many were waiting to catch a glimpse of the 3D singer. BTS' Jungkook screamed perfection from every angle with his impressive proportions being highlighted by his denim outfit. He also took time to hang out with Japanese singer Imase who went viral for his song Night Dancer.

Imase shared the snap on his X (formerly Twitter) conveying his excitement after meeting the Seven singer. Other stars that are rumored to attend the event in Tokyo are Monsta X's Shownu, actor Rowoon, ITZY's Yeji, Amber Liu, Thai actor Bright Vachirawit and Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook is working tirelessly on his schedule whether it is overseas or domestic. We hope he takes care of himself too amidst all this. BTS' Jungkook will be releasing his solo album Golden on November 3 at 1 PM KST. In order to celebrate his album release, he will be holding a concert called GOLDEN Live On Stage where he will showcase performances from his new album. BTS' Jungkook will also be featuring on The Kid LAROI's track Too Much set to arrive on Friday, October 20.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM departs to London for overseas schedule; spotted at Incheon airport in hip fashion