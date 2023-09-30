BTS' Jungkook drops 3D ft Jack Harlow performance video with Jam Republic; Fans go feral over collaboration

BTS' Jungkook dropped the performance video of the song 3D featuring Jack Harlow. On September 30, Jungkook showed his moves through the performance video of his second digital single 3D along with the dance crew Jam Republic. Read on how fans reacted to the BTS member's 3D choreography with Jam Republic.

BTS' Jungkook dropped 3D ft Jack Harlow performance video

Making his musical comeback right two months after his solo debut, BTS' Jungkook dropped another banger named 3D along with American singer Jack Harlow. The visually astonishing music video of his second digital single was just as exciting as Seven. Jungkook is enormously popular for his dancing skills and the singer has now released the official performance video of the song 3D on September 30. The video began with Jungkook's captivating entry and as soon as he stepped into the house, Jungkook started showing his moves. He was joined by the Jam Republic dance crew which is composed of exceptionally talented dancers from all corners of the globe. He also dropped a behind-the-scenes clip with the dance crew on the group's official Instagram and they all were seen having fun.

Fans' Reaction to Jungkook X Jam Republic

The performance video has taken the internet by storm, not only did Jungkook look amazing but his charismatic moves have sent fans into a frenzy. Some of the Jam Republic crew members Kirsten, Latrice, Ling, Emma, and Audrey are currently appearing on the renowned show Street Woman Fighter Season 2. No one saw this coming and BTS fans were caught off guard as many expressed their excitement watching this collaboration between Jungkook and the popular dance crew. Common fans of BTS and the crew are going feral over the dancers in the performance video along with Jungkook.

Jungkook's recent activities

Upon the release of the single 3D, the fans did not hold back from showing their love for the song. Jungkook's 3D ranked No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes charts becoming a global hit. It reigned in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Italy. This is Jungkook's third song after his debut single Seven and Left & Right with popular singer Charlie Puth.

