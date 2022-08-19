BTS’ Jungkook drops alluring preview photos and engrossing production film for upcoming pictorial project

BTS’ Jungkook has released more teasers for his upcoming pictorial project! Following a concept film released on August 16 IST, BTS’ youngest member released a ‘Production Film’ the next day, which sees Jungkook meticulously going over every aspect of the concept, right from the material of the outfits to the background of the images and more.

Jungkook followed this update by releasing two sets of alluring preview photos, which also include black-and-white images and close-up shots.

From the styling to the detailed settings and more, fans were impressed by the high quality of the pictorial project.

BIGHIT MUSIC also released a notice giving more information about Jungkook’s theme for his photobook, sharing, “The concept of the photobook expressing the “Time Difference” between the day and night, shows how a human becomes vulnerable to the sunlight (Day) the moment he turns into a vampire but also how he becomes a complete vampire in a pitch black darkness (Night) with his inner self expressing hunger and thirst for power unlike his all the more attractive and beautiful appearance.”

According to the notice, the photobook comes along with a mini poster, folder poster, stamp, photo card and a random photo card, as well as a wine coaster inspired by the full moon, as a special item.

With BIGHIT MUSIC teasing “about 80 pages of photos of powerful, never-before-seen aspects of Jung Kook beautifully portrayed in colors red, gray and black,” it was no surprise that when the pre-order for the photobook began on August 18, it got sold out almost immediately, reportedly in a minute. Following the second batch of pre-orders being released after restocking, it didn’t take long for those to sell out either.

Jungkook’s photobook is scheduled to be released on September 1, which also marks the BTS member’s birthday. Following this release, BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and V will also be releasing their own pictorials.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook stars in mysterious teaser photo; Here’s all we know about the septet’s new pictorial project