BTS' Jungkook shares drop dead gorgeous shirtless back photo teasing fans: 'Looks better in person'

BTS' Jungkook shockingly surprised fans by sharing a shirtless photo on Weverse, the online fan community, triggering a massive internet meltdown. The playful caption accompanying the photo added to the excitement, causing trends to surge on social media platforms and thrilling BTS' devoted fandom, ARMY.

BTS’ Jungkook posts a shirtless back picture

On September 13, 2023, BTS' Jungkook sent shockwaves through ARMYs when he made an update on the South Korean social media platform. He shared a shirtless photo of his back while working out in the gym, causing a sensation among fans. The Seven singer captioned the picture as "photogenic," and it quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans unable to contain their excitement.

Jungkook's name promptly began trending on Twitter, where fans went into a frenzy after seeing the photo. Twitter has been trending “Looks better in person” since after the photo was released. In the images shared by the Seven singer, he was dressed only in pants and had a chain around his neck. Jungkook’s humbling caption that the picture is making him look better than real life made many fans appreciate the idol even more. Social media was soon flooded with countless tweets praising Jungkook for his impressive broad shoulders and more. It's evident from the photo that Jungkook has been putting in a lot of time at the gym, and the results are striking.

Fans were both shocked and in awe of the photos, showering the idol with praise for his incredible physique. Moreover, many fans speculated about "Chapter 2," which focuses on the solo endeavors of BTS members, with Jungkook going shirtless again, playfully suggesting that it may become a trend in this new phase of BTS' career.

Jungkook wins at the VMAs

On September 13, BTS' Jungkook secured the Song of Summer award with Seven (feat. Latto), and fans couldn't have been happier! What's even more remarkable is that he became the first Korean artist to be nominated in that category for two consecutive years, showcasing his undeniable influence as a solo artist.

This victory follows his previous win in the same category during the 2022 edition, where he collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track Left and Right. With this achievement, Jungkook now holds the distinction of being the only K-pop artist to win the Song of Summer award twice since its inception.

Fans have been reacting passionately to his win, expressing their heartfelt wishes that he could have been there in person to accept the award.

Advertisement

Within just 55 days of its release, the music video for Seven amassed an impressive 200 million views, showcasing its overwhelming popularity and unmatched global influence. The video also garnered a remarkable 9 million likes, setting a record as the fastest achievement for a Korean solo artist. On September 13, it secured the seventh position as the most popular music video.

The singer, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday on September 1st, engaged with fans during a brief live session and delighted them with magic tricks, further deepening the connection between him and ARMY, his dedicated fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS member Jungkook spotted flying to New York amid rumors of his attendance at 2023 MTV VMAs