BTS' Jungkook drops new remixes for 3D ft. Jack Harlow and Seven ft. Latto with MK and David Guetta

BTS’ Jungkook has dropped previously teased remixes for both his hit singles 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto). The new remix visualizers features artists MK and David Guetta. They are titled 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK remix and Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta.

Jungkook’s Seven and 3D new remixes

On October 30th at 1PM KST, BTS' Jungkook’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the two new remixes 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK remix and Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta in the form of visualizers. The songs feature catchy, rhythmic beats reminiscent of EDM music often heard at DJ sets. The remixed versions incorporate lively dance beats, giving the songs an energetic, party-ready vibe.

BIGHIT MUSIC previously described the Seven remix as having "catchy dance beats you can groove to, adding a vibrant, party-ready vibe." The 3D remix was described as "a danceable house genre reinterpretation of the original track. Produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen), it captivates listeners with its catchy, repetitive sound."

Watch the two new remixes here-

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

The singer was recently honored with the International Song of the Year award at the 2023 TikTok Awards Thailand on October 28. The idol's winning track Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, helped him win at the ceremony.

The beloved BTS Maknae also achieved another milestone on October 27 when the UK's official singles chart, widely regarded as the United Kingdom's equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, announced that BTS' Jungkook's latest collaborative single, Too Much, with American singer The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, debuted at an impressive No. 10 on the Official Singles Chart. This remarkable feat solidifies Jungkook's position as the first Korean soloist in history to have three songs reach the top 10 on this prestigious chart, and he accomplished this remarkable feat in just three months.

Along with that, the singer is all ready to release his first solo album titled GOLDEN. The new remixed versions are also part of his upcoming album and the album is all set to drop on November 3rd.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOLDEN: BTS' Jungkook unveils uniquely styled individual track posters revealing lyrics