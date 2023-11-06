BTS’ Jungkook drops Standing Next To You: The Remixes album with 7 versions including Slow Jam, Holiday, more

On November 6 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ Jungkook’s agency released his new remix album for Standing Next To You titled Standing Next To You: The Remixes.The newly released album contains seven different versions of the title track. This new remix comes post the debut of his very own solo album GOLDEN.

Jungkook drops Standing Next To You: The Remixes

The remix album Standing Next To You: The Remixes by BTS' Jungkook offers a diverse range of musical styles catered to different moods and settings through various versions of the title track. These include the Instrumental, Slow Jam Remix, PBR&B Remix, Latin Trap Remix, Holiday Remix, Future Funk Remix, and Band Version, along with the much loved original version of the song. Each version brings its distinctive appeal, providing fans with the opportunity to discover Jungkook's musical versatility and talent from different angles.

In his first solo album, GOLDEN, Jungkook collaborated with renowned global artists such as Jack Harlow, Latto, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer, showcasing his ability to work across different genres and with international talents.

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

Jungkook is the last BTS member to officially drop a solo album as a solo artist. GOLDEN was unveiled on November 3 and contains a total of 11 tracks including previously released hit singles Seven and 3D. Jungkook recently appeared on SUGA’s show Suchwita where the singer revealed how it felt to release his album for the first time as a solo artist. He revealed that most of his album floats around the theme of love and wants ARMY (BTS’ fandom) to feel happy while listening to it.

The Still With You singer is all set to hold his very first solo concert titled GOLDEN: Live On Stage in South Korea on November 20, and this event will also be live-streamed, allowing his global fans to tune in.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN is making waves ever since its release on Spotify's global charts. On its debut day, GOLDEN accumulated an impressive 39,653,740 filtered streams across the entire tracklist. This achievement stands as the largest debut for any K-pop solo album in the history of Spotify which is an audio streaming platform.

Additionally, every track in the GOLDEN album secured a spot within the Top 30 list of Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart. The pre-release hit track Seven reclaimed the No. 1 spot, while the title track Standing Next To You made a remarkable entry at No. 2 with 6,472,019 filtered streams. 3D also withheld its position at No. 7.

Watch Standing Next To You here-

