BTS' Jungkook during debut? Shim Hyung Tak's to-be-wife shocks netizens with adorable resemblance to singer

Shim Hyun Tak recently announced his engagement to his four-year girlfriend in July and introduced his 18-year-younger Japanese fiancée on TV CHOSUN's 'Chosun's Lover.' Hirai Saya, Shim Hyung Tak's fiancée, was briefly introduced in a preview of the upcoming episode. Shim Hyung Tak's fiancée was finally revealed on April 10.

Hirai Saya’s striking resemblance to BTS’ Jungkook

As soon as the show premiered, viewers and netizens were taken aback by Shim Hyung Tak's fiancée. This was due to her striking resemblance to BTS's Jungkook the youngest member of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS. She started making headlines for her striking resemblance to Jungkook's visuals in his debut days. Netizens were quick to notice the similarities between the two and expressed their shock on various online platforms.

Similarities between Shim Hyung Tak's wife and Jungkook

Netizens were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Shim Hyung Tak's wife and Jungkook. Both have similar facial features, such as their eyes, nose, and lips. Some netizens even joked that they could be long-lost twins or doppelgangers.

Few took to social media and commented, "It looks like Jungkook's face was photoshopped onto hers," said one netizen. "She reminds me of Jungkook when he first debuted," "This is insane," says one. "I believe Jungkook would be astounded as well," "When I saw the episode, I thought she looked exactly like him." "OMG, she looks like Jungkook with her long hair wig," says one. "I initially thought people were overreacting, but then I saw her, and this is insane. She resembles him so much."

About Shin Hyung Tak

Shim Hyung Tak is a former model and South Korean actor. He is well-known for Doraemon Mania. Shim Hyung Tak started working as a model while in college. He once told, how he went from agency to agency with his portfolio and no one wanted to sign him. When he failed as a model, he returned to college to study acting, and he made his acting debut in 2001.

His first role as an actor was in ‘As One's’ music video for the single ‘You're Welcome,’ which helped get his name out there. By 2002, he had landed a role starring in the MBC drama ‘Reservation for Love.’ His big break, however, came in 2010, when he appeared as a series regular on the drama ‘God of Study,’ alongside big names like Go Ah Sung, Yoo Seung Oh, and Bae Doo Na. This was a stepping stone for him because his name was recognised alongside those who starred in the hit TV show, which was full of fresh and undiscovered talents. He then went on to star in more dramas, including ‘Let's Eat’ and ‘High School King Savvy,’ both of which were big hits on TVN. In July 2023, he married a Japanese woman. He met his future wife while filming a television show in Japan four years ago, and the two have been dating ever since.

