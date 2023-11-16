BTS Jungkook earns four new Guinness World Records with his debut single SEVEN

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has not only left a mark on the global music scene but has now secured a staggering four Guinness World Records with his solo debut single SEVEN. This milestone not only celebrates Jungkook's unparalleled talent but also cements his status as a K-Kop icon breaking barriers.

Jungkook's Guinness World Records

Guinness has officially acknowledged that Jungkook from BTS, with his solo track SEVEN, has set a new record for the Fastest Time to Reach 1 Billion Streams on Spotify. Surpassing the previous record held by global pop star Miley Cyrus with Flowers, Jungkook achieved this remarkable feat in just 109 days, edging out Cyrus's record of 112 days before October 30, 2023.

It's worth noting that back in August, Jungkook secured two additional Guinness World Records with SEVEN on Spotify's global chart. With an amazing 89,748,171 streams, he has the most weekly streams among all male artists worldwide.

Jungkook breaking records

Jungkook secured his position in the Guinness World Records in May, with his most recent feat adding to Jungkook's outstanding record count, increasing his overall Guinness World Records as an individual to four. Notably, SEVEN dominated the Spotify Daily Global Top Song chart for an unprecedented 71 days, becoming the first and longest Asian song to do so. Furthermore, it demonstrated outstanding streaming dominance by remaining top on the Spotify Weekly Global Top Song chart among male artists globally for 9 weeks in 2023.

Apart from making a noteworthy entrance at the first spot on Billboard's renowned Hot 100 singles chart, SEVEN continued its reign by securing the first position for an impressive 9 consecutive weeks on the Global (excluding the U.S.) chart and 7 consecutive weeks on the Global 200 chart. Moreover, SEVEN achieved platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) by surpassing the 1 million units mark in sales in the United States.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN on the charts

In the latest Billboard chart released on November 14, four tracks from BTS Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN achieved notable positions on the Billboard Hot 100 main song chart. Standing Next to You claimed the 5th spot, marking Jungkook's 6th appearance as a solo artist on this chart. SEVEN re-entered at 49th place, 3D climbed 42 positions to 58th place, and TOO MUCH secured the 94th spot. Additionally, Yes or No (4th place), Hate You (7th place), and Shot Glass of Tears (10th place) from GOLDEN made it to the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which features songs that narrowly missed the main Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As he continues to evolve as an artist and inspire millions, these records solidify Jungkook's legacy as a global pop icon.

