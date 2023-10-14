BTS' Jungkook earns praise for exceptional live performance of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on Music Bank

On October 13, Jungkook made a highly anticipated appearance on Music Bank, treating fans to a live performance of his latest hit single, 3D. The track, a collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow, was released on September 29. The day proved to be an exciting one for fans as they witnessed Jungkook's debut live performance of 3D on KBS' Music Bank.

Jungkook on Music Bank for 3D

BTS' Jungkook made a triumphant return to popular music programs with his second solo single, 3D. Following the success of his first solo single, Seven, the global K-pop artist, continued his winning streak. 3D achieved immediate success, topping iTunes song charts in 100 countries upon its release.

On October 13, fans were treated to an exciting day as Jungkook presented the first live performance of 3D on KBS' Music Bank. As expected, the K-pop sensation lived up to expectations. Jungkook's captivating stage presence and impeccable performance skills once again stole the hearts of fans and viewers. His voice and command of the stage reaffirmed why he is hailed as the Golden Maknae in the world of K-pop.

Watch the performance here-

Netizens and fans showered praise on Jungkook, lauding his exceptional adlibs, impressive stage presence, and overall talent. Comments emphasized the quality of his live performance, acknowledging his skill in delivering captivating adlibs and commending his ability to command the stage with confidence.

Jungkook performs Slow Dancing

ARMYs who attended the pre-recording for 3D confirmed that Jungkook surprised them by singing Slow Dancing, V's title track from his debut solo album Layover. During this heartfelt moment, Jungkook expressed his desire to share the stage with V in the future. The fans were overjoyed to witness this sweet and genuine moment of friendship between the two youngest members of BTS.

Jungkook, while singing Slow Dancing, conveyed his sentiment, expressing how special it would have been if V could join him on the stage at that very moment to sing along. The mention of V and the desire to collaborate on stage added an extra layer of warmth and connection to the performance, making it a memorable experience for both fans and the artists themselves. Fans expressed joy and gratitude at seeing BTS members publicly supporting each other, particularly in instances like Jungkook's performance on Music Bank. Witnessing the genuine suppor and encouragement among the members on public platforms adds to the overall positive and heartwarming experience for the fanbase. Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook's solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage will be held on November 20 at 8 PM KST. This concert is being held to celebrate his first solo album GOLDEN that will arrive on November 3.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BTS' Jungkook really expose V's TikTok account? ARMY is already thanking him