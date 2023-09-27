BTS’ Jungkook embraces edgy persona in teaser for upcoming single 3D feat. Jack Harlow

BTS' Jungkook recently unveiled a music video teaser for 3D featuring Jack Harlow ahead of his highly anticipated comeback. The teaser has generated immense excitement among fans, as they eagerly await the release of his latest solo single.

Jungkook unveils new teaser

HYBE Labels' official channel treated fans to a sneak peek on September 27 at 1 PM KST, setting the stage for an upcoming release that's bound to captivate audiences.

The teaser opens with a captivating shot of Jungkook ascending a pristine white staircase, donning a stylish suit that immediately piques curiosity. As the music video preview unfolds, we're introduced to a scene where individuals emerge from a van, adding to the intrigue. Jungkook, portraying a mysterious and charismatic persona, slowly walks with a metal hammer on his back while the lyrics "I just wanna see you like that, see you like that, see you like that" play in the background.

However, what truly grabbed viewers' attention was the unexpected appearance of Jack Harlow, engrossed in a chess match with Jungkook. The teaser reaches its conclusion with a stark black background displaying 3D, accompanied by its premiere date, while Jungkook's voice echoes in the background, declaring, "I wanna see it in motion in 3D." Fans are eagerly anticipating Jungkook's transformation for this new album, and their anticipation will soon be satisfied, as 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is set for a simultaneous worldwide release at 1 PM on September 29.

Watch the exciting teaser below!

Jungkook’s recent activities

On September 23, local time, Jungkook surprised fans with a teaser for his upcoming release, 3D, during his headlining performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. Following his electrifying stage exit, a mysterious teaser video for the song lit up the internet and the venue, fueling rampant speculation. Shortly thereafter, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed that 3D was his new solo digital single featuring Jack Harlow. In their English statement, the agency described Jungkook's second solo single, 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), as a pop R&B track that artfully conveys emotions for an unattainable person through the lenses of the first, second, and third dimensions. They encouraged fans to prepare themselves for a more mature side of Jungkook, following his previous release, Seven (featuring Latto).

Furthermore, Jungkook unveiled two hero films and his initial concept photos for 3D, which are aptly titled 1D. Subsequently, he delighted fans with the release of his 2D concept photos, giving them even more reason to anticipate his upcoming solo single 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

