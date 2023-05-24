BTS’ Jungkook emerges as most loved K-pop idol in US, India, more; Full list by Korean Ministry inside

In the ever-expanding realm of Hallyu (Korean Wave), K-pop idols have garnered immense popularity and adoration from fans all around the world. Among them, BTS member Jungkook has emerged as a prominent figure, captivating hearts with his talent, charm, and dedication. The 2023 Overseas Hallyu Survey, conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), has been released. This extensive research examines the Korean cultural experiences of 25,000 individuals aged 15 to 59 across 26 countries. The survey was conducted from November 11, 2022, to December 7, 2022, encompassing a wide range of nations including China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Australia, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Egypt.

KOFICE report and Jungkook's global popularity

The KOFICE report analyzed data from various sources, including social media engagement, fan communities, and international surveys, to assess the popularity of Hallyu idols in different countries. The findings revealed that Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has garnered a significant fan base and immense love across multiple countries. His impact on the global music scene, coupled with his undeniable talent and captivating stage presence, has catapulted him to the top of the charts in terms of popularity.

Jungkook phenomenon: Talent, charisma, and relatability

Jungkook, with his unwavering worldwide appeal, has become the favorite K-pop idol in an impressive seven countries, surpassing all other idols in this distinction. This remarkable achievement also ranks him as the third most celebrated Korean solo artist, trailing only behind the globally renowned PSY and IU. Additionally, Jungkook solidifies his position among the top five Hallyu stars, a coveted list that includes his group, BTS. Notably, BTS reigns as the most popular Hallyu artist in a remarkable 23 out of the 26 countries surveyed.

Jungkook's immense popularity can be attributed to a combination of factors that have endeared him to fans worldwide. Firstly, his exceptional talent as a singer, dancer, and performer has garnered widespread acclaim. Known for his powerful vocals, impressive dance skills, and ability to connect with the audience, Jungkook has consistently delivered memorable performances that leave a lasting impact. Furthermore, Jungkook's charismatic and humble persona has resonated with fans personally. Despite his global fame, he remains down-to-earth, genuine, and relatable, creating a solid bond with his supporters. Fans admire his work ethic, dedication, and continuous pursuit of growth, making him an inspirational figure in the industry.

Social media powerhouse: Jungkook and the BTS ARMY

The influence of social media cannot be overlooked when discussing Jungkook's popularity. BTS and its dedicated fanbase, the BTS ARMY, have played a pivotal role in amplifying Jungkook's presence and impact. Through platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, fans actively engage with Jungkook's content, sharing their love and support. His captivating visuals, talent showcases, and behind-the-scenes glimpses have captivated millions of hearts and contributed to his status as a beloved Hallyu idol.

As K-pop and Hallyu culture continues to thrive, it is evident that Jungkook's star power and appeal will only grow stronger, cementing his position as a beloved figure in the industry.

