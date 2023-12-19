BTS' Jungkook enjoys SEVEN Korean snacks on his Spotify Billion's Club plaque; Tuna Kimbap, Banana Milk and more

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, has been making history ever since he embarked on his solo career. Recently, Spotify shared a celebratory video featuring Jungkook as he enjoyed seven of his favourite Korean snacks upon joining the Billion’s club.

On December 19 IST, Spotify released an exciting video for BTS fans, the ARMYs, showcasing the septet’s youngest member, Jungkook, as he celebrated his entry to the Billions club by surpassing one billion streams on the music streaming app with his song Seven, featuring American rapper Latto.

The video was recorded in New York and features Jungkook picking up his favourite Korean snacks from a table and then discovering his Spotify silver plaque for exceeding the milestone of one billion streams on his song Seven.

Jungkook then decides to taste seven of his favourite Korean snacks on the plaque to celebrate this achievement. He proceeds to pick tuna kimbap, banana milk, japchae, soy sauce egg, gochujang shrimp cracker, air-fried meatball and castella.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also revealed that he was on a break until Bang Si Hyuk, the brain behind BTS and HYBE sent him the song. It was then that Jungkook rushed to make a song and shoot the music video for fans. He also shed light on enjoying banana milk as a trainee when he used to be on a diet.

Moreover, through the video titled Jungkook’s Seven Korean Snacks, Spotify also revealed that Seven is not only the fastest track to cross over a billion streams in history but has also been added to more than 23 million playlists.

Surprisingly, Latto also shared her video message for Jungkook, thanking him for the historic collaboration. Concluding the video, Jungkook sent out a message for his fans before blowing out seven candles on the congratulatory cake.

Watch what Jungkook had to tell his fans here:

Jungkook is also the sole K-pop soloist to exceed 4 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Jungkook continues to embody his 'golden maknae' title by setting history with over 4 billion Spotify streams across his credited works. This milestone solidifies his position as the leading soloist in K-Pop to achieve such monumental streaming success. His diverse talent and captivating performances have propelled him to this unprecedented feat, showcasing his global influence. As the first K-Pop soloist to accomplish this, Jungkook's impact extends far beyond BTS, shaping the industry and establishing him as a music icon.

In his solo journey, Jungkook's track Seven solidified his stature by breaking records. The song soared to an incredible 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 108 days, surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers by achieving the milestone 112 days ago in August.

By entering Spotify's esteemed Billions Club, a playlist honoring tracks with over 1 billion streams, Jungkook joined esteemed artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and BLACKPINK's Lisa, further solidifying his place among music's elite.

Meanwhile, BTS and Jungkook’s fans eagerly await their return from the military.

