BTS’ Jungkook establishes the most successful week atop Global Spotify following the release of ‘Stay Alive’

It’s a week after another masterpiece credited to the boys of BTS dropped and the world has not been the same since. Records being made and broken left, right and centre by ‘Stay Alive’, the OST for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’. The song has vocals from the youngest member, Golden boy Jungkook while star producer and fellow BTS member SUGA has lent his producing skills.

The track has been relentless ever since its release on February 11 as it became the first song by a Korean soloist to stand its ground atop the Worldwide iTunes chart in the first place. It achieved the highest streams for any soloist’s track right on its first day by achieving 4.27 million streams on Spotify.

With the passing on of the 7th day streams, the numbers are in and Jungkook has officially broken another record. Making it the biggest debut week for a Korean soloist, ‘Stay Alive’ has recorded over 18.8 M filtered streams on Spotify Global in the last seven days. It also grabbed the 10th spot on Spotify Global Weekly Chart, making it the highest debut position for any Korean soloist on the platform, tying with BLACKPINK’s Rosé who also debuted at No.10 with her release ‘On The Ground’.

‘Stay Alive’ became the fastest song to achieve No.1s on iTunes in 100 regions, taking a little over a day to do so. It debuted at the No.1 spot on worldwide iTunes, while grabbing No.3 on Spotify Global chart.

