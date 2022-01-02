BTS' Jungkook is the fastest Asian act in history to achieve 1 million likes on Instagram in THIS record time

BTS' Jungkook starts 2022 on a high note as his New Year's greetings post became the fastest Instagram post to reach 1 Million likes and it took all of 2 minutes to achieve this feat! Jungkook broke the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram post to reach 1M likes, previously held by Juilette Freire from Brazil, who took 3 minutes.

Not just that, Jungkook became the Fastest Asian Act in history to reach 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, and 7M likes on his Instagram post. Jungkook has been making records left, right and centre and fans are loving his Instagram aesthetic appeal. Jungkook currently has 28.2 million followers and has posted 7 posts. He surprised ARMYs with adorable pictures of his two new dogs - Song and Paeng, who are Bam's hyungs. You might remember Bam as Jungkook's adorable, not so little companion from 'BTS In The Soop'.

In a new development, Jungkook shared the photos of Song and Paeng, two super cute Italian greyhounds! Although they are smaller than Bam, it seems like Jungkook and his family have had the dogs for a while but have not publically revealed them to fans. Jungkook is officially a dad to 4 dogs now - Geureum, Song, Paeng and Bam!

You can check out the post below:

