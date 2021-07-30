BTS' Jungkook finally comes home as he enthrals ARMYs with a surprise V Live mini concert

On July 29 KST, ARMYs heart jumped in their mouth as they discovered an official notification that Jungkook is Live! For those unversed, it is a rare phenomenon as the talented artist is known to be a private person and does not share a lot about himself on social networking platforms. ARMY even joked in the past that Jungkook may have deleted the V-Live app from his phone! Hence, the V-live notification came as a pleasant shock to fans, who were of course over the moon!

Dressed in a khaki knit shirt and khaki knot relax fit pants by F8KE CHEMICAL CLUB, Jungkook looked handsome as he flaunted his arm tattoos and eyebrow piercing (yes, they are real) in a fun V-live session with ARMYs titled 'Jungkookie'. Jungkook turned a simple chat into a superfun mini-concert for fans, who were waiting for Jungkook's V-live for eternity! Jungkook sang 'Euphoria', 'My Time', 'Dope', 'Idol', 'Baepsae', 'So What' and 'Outro:Wings'. He also covered Bruno Mars' 'Leave The Door Open, Blackbear's 'Smile Again', The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's 'Stay', Ra.D 'As Always' and finally, Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' and 'Hold On'.

Jungkook's V-Live trended at number 24 and ended with 10.2M real-time viewers. It also became the Most Liked V-live of BTS for 2021 with 1B likes in just 39 minutes and the Most Commented BTS V-live 2021. Jungkook performed with great enthusiasm, taking over top Twitter trends, reminding ARMYs that they truly miss him.

You can check ARMY's tweets below:

JEON JUNGKOOK OH MY HEART pic.twitter.com/c9v4DDjl2U — ◡̈ (slow) (@agustdfms) July 29, 2021

