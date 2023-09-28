BTS' Jungkook flaunts his undercut in shirtless pre-release clips from upcoming single 3D ft Jack Harlow

BTS member Jungkook is taking over the internet with his latest TikTok videos. Jungkook has been dropping behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming music video for his single 3D featuring Jack Harlow. This time he has shared a video with an all-white outfit with no shirt on and in the other video he is seen playing with a hammer.

Jungkook's latest clip from 3D music video

On September 28, the BTS maknae dropped new behind-the-scenes videos on the group's TikTok page. Jungkook is all geared up to release his upcoming solo song 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The singer has been sharing clips that have captivated fans as they wait for the song to come out. In the latest video, Jungkook is wearing an all-white outfit with no shirt on. He wore a blazer and baggy pants, to accessorize his bare torso he wore a bunch of silver chains, flaunting his undercut. Jungkook was vibing to the song and showing his moves.

In another video, he was witnessed playing with a hammer. The snippets from the unreleased single 3D have raised anticipation among fans and can not wait to hear this R&B and pop track. The song is scheduled to be released on September 29 at 1 p.m. (KST).

The Kid LAROI's reaction to Jungkook's cover

When BTS' Jungkook goes live to interact with fans, he does karaoke sessions of songs he likes. During an iconic live video in the year 2021, Jungkook covered the song Stay, which was originally a collaboration between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Not only the live video was popular but also the song cover was loved and appreciated by many fans. But only recently, The Kid LAROI stumbled upon Jungkook's cover and he could not hold back but shared it on social media. He posted the video on Instagram and the caption included a 'soon' emoji, which fueled speculation about a prospective collaboration between the two singers. The Kid LAROI will also be in Busan on October 8. He will be performing at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival in South Korea. This, together with the caption he posted on Instagram, sparked the speculation about a collaboration.

