BTS' Jungkook flaunts killer moves in dance choreography practice video for debut single Seven

BTS' Jungkook dropped the dance practice video for the solo single Seven. The BANGTAN TV channel finally released the practice video of Seven on July 22. Fans are going feral over Jungkook's dance moves as he showed his new side in the song as well as the choreography.

Jungkook's Seven's dance practice video

BTS member Jungkook has dropped the video practicing the choreography for the debut single Seven. He was joined by four amazing dancers, showing charming moves. Jungkook and his dancing team are the talk of the town. From his attractive dance moves to the upbeat instrumental of the song Seven, everything about it is perfect. Fans are enjoying this new side of the golden maknae and are showering compliments on the BTS member. Jungkook is receiving praise from fans all over the globe as he mesmerized fans with his confident style and the four dancers are also getting attention for playing their part exceptionally well in the performance.

Jungkook's Seven Achievements

Jungkook's Seven is dictating national and international music charts which brings us to the singer entering the UK's official charts. The UK's Official Charts' announced on July 22, Jungkook's Seven reached the top 100 of the UK's Official Charts and immediately climbed to No. 3 at the same time. The first place was held by Psy's Gangnam Style, while Jungkook's third place is the second highest for a K-pop soloist. This iconic debut song surpassed 30 million streams on Spotify within just 2 days. Seven beat Harry Styles' As It Was, becoming the fastest song by a male artist in the history of the streaming platform. He is also known as the fastest K-pop solo artist ever to achieve this milestone.

About Jungkook's Seven

Jungkook's Seven music video featured Latto and My Name actress Han So Hee which was a cinematic beauty. Jungkook portrayed a person who wished to be with the one he loved for an entire week, where Han So Hee and Jungkook were in a lover quarrel. The music video has also achieved huge success on YouTube with significantly high views. Jungkook has also released 8 different remixes of the song Seven which includes Weekday ver, weekend ver, island ver, nightfall ver, lofi ver, Festival ver, Summer ver, and Band ver. As described by BIGHIT MUSIC the remixes are indeed fresh yet alluring.

