BTS’ Jungkook follows '97 liner besties SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Cha Eun Woo and others through pet Bam’s Instagram

Jungkook is the youngest member of the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS and is currently enlisted in the military. Jungkook is a 1997 born and so are some of his best friends in the industry.

The BTS member not long ago launched an Instagram account for his pet dog Bam and on May 12, he began following his 1997 best friends from the account.

Jungkook follows his ‘97 liner best friends

Jungkook of BTS launched his pet Doberman, Bam’s Instagram account on April 14, 2024, and fans flocked to the account. It is to be noted that Jungkook is the only BTS member who does not have a personal Instagram account, Bam’s account is the only one he has at the moment.

On May 12, 2024, Jungkook started following his fellow 97-born liners of the industry who are also known as best friends of the BTS member. The Seven singer is known to be best friends with his fellow 97 liners for a long time.

Jungkook now has begun following his 97 liners best friends SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun, and GOT7’s Yugyeom on Instagram through his pet Bam’s Instagram: bowwow_bam. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Know more about Jungkook

Jungkook is the youngest member of the world-leading K-pop boy band BTS. He made his solo debut last year with the release of his album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, with the lead single Standing Next To You.

However, before the album, Jungkook released his debut single Seven featuring American rapper Latto on July 14, 2024.

In other news, Jungkook has been reported to be completing his military enlistment as a cook. He first enlisted as an active soldier on December 12 along with his bandmate Jimin.

Recently, TV personality Jun Hyun Moo shared paying for meals of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Jungkook at an Apgujeong restaurant.

BTS’ recent activities

Meanwhile, BTS has launched their MONOCHROME a new global pop project that will take place across major cities of the world including Jakarta, Los Angeles, Manila, and others.

In other news, BTS leader RM has released his pre-release single from his upcoming comeback album Right Place Wrong Person, Come Back To Me on May 10, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook launches pet dog Bam’s Instagram account amid military service; know where to follow