BTS' Jungkook follows PSY's footsteps as music video Seven achieves highest first day YouTube views count

BTS' Jungkook achieved huge success with his solo debut single Seven feat. Latto on music streaming platforms. Jungkook's Seven has garnered a huge number of views on YouTube within just 24 hours becoming the second highest-watched music video by a K-pop artist following PSY's Gentleman. The Seven singer has the highest number of first-day streaming with 15 million listens on Spotify, becoming the first K-pop artist to debut at No.1 on the Global Spotify Charts.

Jungkook's Seven: 35.4 million views on YouTube

Jungkook has received massive views on the music video of Seven on YouTube featuring Latto and actress Han So Hee. Jungkook has received over 35.4 million view counts and 5.42 million likes in just 24 hours of Seven's release making it the highest-viewed music video by a male K-pop solo act in 10 years. He is also the second male artist on the list to achieve the highest view counts after PSY's Gentleman which was released in 2013 and garnered over 38.4 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Jungkook's Seven: 15 million streams on Spotify

Jungkook made his official debut as a solo artist on July 14 with the single called Seven. The song has become an enormous hit all over the world given its listening on music streaming platforms. Jungkook has surpassed over 15 million streams on Spotify within just one day after the song's official release on the platform. This feat made him the first K-pop artist to debut at No. 1 on Global Spotify Charts. Jungkook is also the only male artist in the world to achieve 15 million filtered listens for a song's first-day streams. The BTS maknae is the second artist after Taylor Swift to ever achieve this milestone which is definitely not an easy one to get. Taylor Swift's Anti-hero and Lavender Haze were the only two tracks to manage debuting with the highest streams on Spotify, Jungkook's Seven is the new one adding to the list.

Not only this, but the instrumental version of Jungkook's Seven has also been seen on the Top Global Songs chart on Spotify at No. 65. Jungkook has previously released two unofficial songs on Spotify which have been listened to by many even today, Still With You and My You both were seen at No. 54 and No. 113 respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Not Others: SNSD’s Sooyoung, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon and Ahn Jae Woo are hilarious in highlight trailer