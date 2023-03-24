BTS’ Jungkook FOOLS everyone by teasing hidden track with Jimin on mukbang live session

BTS member Jungkook turned on a broadcast in the wee hours of the morning once again on March 24, surprised at the number of people tuning into his live session almost immediately. Placing his camera right beside his stove top, the star chopped away and sauteed much to the delight of his fans. His sleeve tattoos on display and his long hair open, he looked very much like the handsome man they know him to be.

Jungkook’s That That dance

After prepping a meal for himself, which was technically his last meal before dropping off to slumber, Jungkook called it his first as the next day had already begun. Proud of his cooking, with every bite the star gave some fabulous reactions, clapping, falling down and even pretending to faint. At one point Jungkook got up and danced the hook step of BTS member SUGA’s ‘That That’ which is a collaboration with singer PSY. Fans would know how ever since the song was released Jungkook has taken it upon himself to tease the older member about it.

Jungkook teasing BTS’ Jimin’s Letter

In the later part of the live broadcast, Jungkook updated his fans about what he has been doing recently, including taking guitar lessons. He soon began strumming along to a tune that the fans enjoyed not realising that it was a spoiler. Once fellow BTS member Jimin released his debut solo album ‘FACE’ and the fans began listening to all the songs, they understood what he had done. The tune from the live broadcast was the one fans could hear on Jimin’s album in the hidden track. Called 편지, meaning ‘Letter’ in Korean, it was present in only the CD version of the album.

In ‘Letter’ Jungkook can be heard giving background vocals, harmonising with Jimin and the two member’s singing is enough to melt your ears. As everyone expressed their surprise at how well Jungkook had them fooled, thinking it was casual strumming, only to be officially revealed as a hidden track later on, they began trending ‘JIKOOK’. Meanwhile, Jimin dropped his debut solo album on March 24 with a music video for ‘Like Crazy’.

