BTS' Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils his 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe

In yet another surprise move, BTS member Jungkook made a late-night appearance on Weverse, much to the delight of his fans. This time, he decided to showcase his cooking skills and treat his followers to 'perilla oil makguksu'. The LIVE cooking session was a hit among fans, who eagerly watched as Jungkook shared step-by-step instructions on how to prepare the delicious Korean noodle dish. His charming personality and playful antics while cooking only added to the excitement of the livestream, and fans couldn't get enough of him. After the session, fans took to social media to express their amazement and appreciation for Jungkook's cooking skills, with many eagerly anticipating the promised recipe.

Shortly after his livestream ended, Jungkook took to his Weverse and shared a detailed recipe for making 'perilla oil makguksu'. Jungkook wrote the aforementioned recipe in his on-brand witty manner where every single culinary tip was a joke in disguise. Jungkook concludingly told fans that he would be taking their leave now since he was tired.

Jungkook’s Perilla Oil Makguksu recipe

After watching Jungkook’s 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe on social media, ARMYs flooded the post with suggestions that he should start his own cooking show. Many expressed surprise at how easily he prepared the dish and praised his culinary skills. Fans continue to be amazed at Jungkook's talents, not just in music, but also in the kitchen.

Jungkooks’s recent activities

Jungkook and fellow BTS member V recently attended the VIP premiere of the upcoming movie ‘Dream’, which stars Park Seo Joon and IU. Taehyung has a close friendship with Park Seo Joon and the two are currently working together on the variety show Jinny's Kitchen. Jungkook joined V to show support for the movie's cast, and the two took pictures together at the event.

Jungkook became the face of the American fashion house Calvin Klein just last month when the brand announced him as their official global ambassador. BTS’ maknae has spent a part of the year so far interacting with ARMYs over various livestreams.

