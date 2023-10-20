BTS' Jungkook gains shy boy title at recent Calvin Klein event appearance in Tokyo

BTS' Jungkook made heads turn at a recent Calvin Klein event appearance in Tokyo. He was present as the global brand ambassador for the American brand. The 3D singer made heads turn as he made an entrance towards the event. Many other celebrities from different parts of the world were also present at the show. BTS' Jungkook's news of attending the event came as a surprise.

BTS' Jungkook goes from main event to shy boy in seconds

BTS' Jungkook recently made an appearance at an event for which he was declared the brand ambassador in March 2023. The event took place in Tokyo last night and witnessed known faces from different parts of the world. One thing that caught the most attention was BTS' youngest member.

He made quite an entrance, all decked in the brand's clothes from head to toe. Seven singer looked uber handsome and stylish in his all-denim look and managed to make the eyes turn. He was the main focus of the event. But what caught most people's and fans' attention at the event was how he quickly went from being a confident guy to a shy boy in quick seconds.

In the beginning, he showed off his model looks for the paparazzi, but towards the end, he got shy to see all these big billboards of him put up at the event. And everyone trying to catch a glimpse of him. This 180-degree switch myed hearts on the internet.

BTS' Jungkook sends everyone into meltdown

Not only this, but a TikTok video posted by Jungkook of BTS has taken over the item. The man had all the time in the world to put together this look but with an exception. Look at the hottest video of the century below.

Too Much also got released today which he has appeared on as a featured artist alongside The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. The new song is a total bop and Jungkook's vocals deserve an appreciation post of its own. Even the music given by The Kid LAROI is top-notch, he really did a commendable job by releasing this masterpiece.

