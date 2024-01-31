BTS' Jungkook, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon become only K-pop stars to earn KOMCA full membership in 2024; know details

BTS' Jungkook and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon have achieved a remarkable milestone by securing full membership in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), making them the exclusive K-pop artists to receive this prestigious recognition in 2024 so far.

Securing full membership in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) is a significant achievement for K-pop idols, symbolizing not just popularity but also substantial contributions to the music industry.

Only a select few earn this recognition each year, having met strict criteria, including significant annual royalties, board approval, and a minimum three-year tenure as junior members. In 2024, BTS' Jungkook and (G) I-DLE's Soyeon emerged as the sole K-pop stars to attain this honor.

Their journey signifies more than just producing chart-topping hits; it reflects a commitment to excellence and a profound impact on the K-pop landscape. Jungkook and Soyeon's elevation to full membership underscores their status as influential artists shaping the future of K-pop with their talent and dedication.

More details about BTS' Jungkook's selection as a full member at KOMCA

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has been establishing himself as a formidable solo artist. In 2023, he showcased his musical prowess with notable achievements. His solo album GOLDEN made history by becoming the first K-Pop soloist album to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify. It maintained a remarkable 12-week presence on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart, setting a new record for a K-Pop solo album.

Demonstrating his versatility, Jungkook has accumulated multiple writing credits throughout his career, contributing to over 18 BTS tracks and penning 6 of his own. Since his debut in 2013, Jungkook has been a consistent force in shaping BTS's musical landscape. One of his standout performances was the FIFA World Cup 2022 song, Dreamers, where Jungkook took the stage solo, captivating tens of thousands in the audience.

More details about (G) I-DLE's Soyeon's selection as a full member at KOMCA

Throughout 2023, (G) I-DLE's leader Soyeon made substantial contributions to both the group's triumphs and her personal artistic development, which undoubtedly influenced her elevation to full membership in the KOMCA.

Soyeon's reputation as a talented songwriter and producer was instrumental in shaping (G) I-DLE's musical identity. She not only penned, composed, and arranged numerous tracks for the group but also showcased her diverse talents by actively participating in their latest album, where she was involved in nearly every song, including the title track Super Lady.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Soyeon played a pivotal role in defining and upholding (G) I-DLE's unique image and values. Her commitment to authenticity and individuality resonates deeply with the group's ethos of embracing one's true self, contributing to their distinct presence in the K-pop landscape.

