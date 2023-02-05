BTS’ Jungkook gives a shoutout to Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory while watching THIS show

BTS’ Jungkook has been treating the ARMYs with his handsome face for a couple of days continuously after mostly being MIA for the last many weeks. While fans wondered if he was enjoying his alone time or working away at a new album, the young singer said he was just taking time to be himself and get some rest.

During his second live broadcast, which he began on February 3, the BTS member seemed to be gobbling down some tasty fried chicken along with beer while a show ran in the background. His pick for the night was the ongoing popular Korean reality show ‘Physical: 100’. Seemingly in the fourth and latest episode, Jungkook expressed his fondness for the fitness survival show and agreed with some of the contestant’s views. Moreover, he has previously practised boxing with one of the participants, MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon. Their sparring video was greatly enjoyed by fans of the two stars alike. His session was enjoyed by other participants like famous YouTuber Agent H who shared a clip of him watching the show which he has been eliminated from, and said how it was an honour to have the BTS member enjoying it.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recommendation

Soon after, Jungkook also spoke about another series that has been receiving a lot of attention. The BTS member talked about watching ‘The Glory’ next which has become the talk of the town because of the real-life bullying stories finding a way to the screen. While accepting recommendations from the fans, Jungkook told about having his eyes on this one next.

About Physical: 100

The Netflix show pits 100 strong contestants against each other in a series of rounds that test their perseverance and grit alongside their power, eliminating a few every time. The evicted participants are required to smash down a sculpture of their own torso with a hammer, ending their journey on the program. After its broadcast, though similarities were drawn between its direction and that of ‘Squid Game’, the masses poured in positive comments which have led to it becoming a looked forward to content every week.