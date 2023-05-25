BTS’ Jungkook gives shoutout to SEVENTEEN’s Super; Performs dance challenge while teasing Mingyu

Jungkook used to be a frequent user of the Weverse live function where he would interact with fellow BTS members and the fans, via sudden live sessions. However, about a month ago the maknae of the group became busy with his solo album preparation and was nowhere to be seen on the app. On May 24, Jungkook made a grand and anticipated return with another surprise live broadcast and left the fans laughing at his shenanigans.

Jungkook dancing to SEVENTEEN

The BTS member recalled a recent gym session where he asked SEVENTEEN member Jun to teach him the steps to the younger group’s latest comeback song ‘Super’. After talking about it for it bit, Jungkook shared that fellow ‘97 liner Mingyu and one of his friends, Mingyu kept asking him to do the dance challenge but he hilariously denied. His teasing laugh was very indicative of the close relationship between the two.

Jungkook continued speaking about the song and went onto to do a challenge right on the live broadcast, even praciticing it a few times. Common fans of the two groups celebrated this interaction and asked the BTS member to join SEVENTEEN’s dance for ‘Super’. He followed it by talking about the 13-member group’s own entertainment show ‘Going Seventeen’, which has become extremely popular across fandoms for its ingenuity and hilarity. Praising the program, Jungkook gave a shoutout to his friends from the group calling out to them saying, “Mingyu-ah, Myungoh-ah, Dokyeom-ah, and Seungkwan-ah, I’m enjoying watching the show.”

Jungkook’s live session

Another highlight from the BTS member’s live broadcast was his admission to a lookalike. When actor Shim Hyung Tak's to-be-wife was first introduced to the world in a variety program, many did a double take for she really resembled Jungkook from his debut days. Well, it seems that the star agrees as he giggled about the similarities. Fans were in for another exciting update as Jungkook spoke about being active on TikTok and checking out various ongoing trends, as well as keeping up with famous songs. The BTS member added that he tries not to put on loud music due to a noise complaint that he received from his neighbors about the vibrations.

