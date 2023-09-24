BTS’ Jungkook Global Citizen Festival 2023 Highlights: Latto cameo, Still With You live performance, and more

BTS member Jungkook is known for his astounding performance. This fact is not only acknowledged by his fellow members but fans as well. The idol has stunned everyone with his live vocals and dance before and he did it again with his performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. The festival saw artists like 3RACHA, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Anitta who come together to perform for a cause.

Jungkook opens with Euphoria and performs Still With You for the first time

Jungkook was the co-headliner at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. As the idol entered the stage, his act opened with the performance of the 2018 song Euphoria. The song is definitely a fan favourite and many in the audience were seen shedding happy tears while he performed it.

After the performance, he greeted the audience and showed his support for the movement that the Global Citizen Festival advocates by asking everyone to keep making an impact on this world and making sure that everyone has their basic needs and rights met. Next, he went on to thank everyone for joining despite the rain. The artist went on to perform his 2020 R&B track Still With You. Fans rejoiced as this was his first time performing on this song.

Jungkook performs to Seven and is joined by Latto

Jungkook performed his hit debut single Seven. The exciting performance got the crowd cheering and dancing. To everyone’s surprise, Latto also joined the stage with him and they performed together. The idol also commented that it was a nice surprise.

After that, he performed a medley of BTS songs along with his dance crew. The tracklist included the mega chartbusters Butter, Permission to Dance and Dynamite.

Jungkook hints at upcoming single 3D

Latto wasn’t the only surprise element of his performance. At the end, a small clip displayed on the screen announced the Euphoria singer’s next endeavour; his upcoming single track 3D which features Jack Harlow. The song will be out on September 29 as confirmed by his agency. After the performance, Jungkook quickly trended as fans were elated by the double surprise and mind-blowing act.

