BTS’ Jungkook goes from bunny smile to Intense gaze in behind-the-scenes for single 3D feat. Jack Harlow

The official BTS account treated fans to a sneak peek into the making of Jungkook's upcoming digital single 3D with a TikTok video shared on September 28, a day before its scheduled release on September 29. The behind-the-scenes footage from the music video recording has added an extra layer of anticipation, especially after Jungkook's recent announcement at the Global Citizen Festival, which has already stirred a buzz on social media.

3D’s behind the scenes featuring Jungkook

The TikTok video shared provides a captivating glimpse into Jungkook's upcoming digital single 3D. In the footage, Jungkook is seen carrying a metal hammer over his shoulder, his back to the camera. As he turns around towards his left, he flashes his signature bunny smile, but the mood shifts when he faces the right again, adopting a more charismatic gaze. The background is set to the earlier-released lyrics of the song, "I just wanna see you like that, see you like that, see you like that."

Jungkook's ability to seamlessly switch between expressions and showcase his duality is a well-known trait among fans. They not only appreciate his expressions but also admire his physique as showcased in the video. The combination of his expressions and his lyrics has only fueled fans' excitement for the imminent release of the music video. Eagerly awaiting tomorrow, fans are counting down the moments until they can fully immerse themselves in the visual and listening experience of 3D.

More about Jungkook’s 3D

Since BTS' Jungkook unveiled his new project, titled "3D," at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24, fans have been in a state of excitement. The highly anticipated release of 3D is set for September 29, 2023, at 1 pm KST. The most recent updates from BIGHIT Music reveal that Jungkook will be collaborating with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow for this project. Leading up to the release, Jungkook had been trending on X with the hashtag #3DIsComing.

During a Weverse live session on September 25, 2023, Jungkook playfully teased fans about the significance of the release date. He noted that the date coincides with Chuseok in Korea and left it up to the audience to decipher the reasons behind this choice. Jungkook posed intriguing questions to fans, asking them to guess why he chose Chuseok for the release and what might be coming next. The revelation about Jungkook's upcoming single 3D caught ARMY, the loyal BTS fanbase, by surprise. The announcement on the 24th, followed by the song's release on the 29th, happened in just a few days, sparking joy among fans. However, the swift timeline has left them both delighted and curious, wondering about the reasons behind the rapid developments. With the latest update of a behind-the-scenes video, fans are expressing their heightened anticipation on X, eagerly awaiting the release of 3D.

