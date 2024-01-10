BTS' Jungkook goes shirtless, V flaunts impressive physique in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, sparking trends

BTS's youngest members, V and Jungkook, have caused a stir online with a sizzling clip from their latest documentary. Over the years, these idols have consistently surprised fans with their visuals, and as they've matured, they've revealed various different sides of their personas. Despite both idols being enlisted, fans continue to enjoy a plethora of content left by them including the ongoing BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star docu-series.

BTS’ Jungkook, V spark online trend

Fans playfully observe that in BTS' chapter 2, a significant portion involves them being shirtless, showcasing a more mature side of their personalities. Today's episode of the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary emphasized this element of their new chapter.

On January 10, the latest episode of BTS' documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, was released. The members delved into various memorable moments, from witnessing Jin shave his head before enlistment to candid discussions about altered plans, and even glimpses of the members showcasing their homes.

However, a particular scene from the episode has caused a sensation on the internet, as it features the youngest members flaunting their impressive physiques. The video includes snippets of BTS on tour, with Jungkook expressing his desire never to tire of pursuing ambition and seeking happiness.

Yet, as heartwarming as the scene was, the moment right before caused a frenzy on the internet as Jungkook was seen shirtless while walking off stage. Adding to the excitement, not only did Jungkook showcase his abs, but in the same scene, eagle-eyed fans also spotted V wearing a sleeveless vest showcasing his amazing physique. With the striking visuals and proportions of BTS' youngest members, it's no wonder the internet went into a complete meltdown, with ARMYs enthusiastically gushing over the idols' well-maintained physiques.

More about BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary

The final two episodes of the BTS documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, aired today, bringing a conclusion to the epic docu-series. Throughout the show, the personal experiences of each member were explored, including the conflicts they faced, their journey to stardom, and the challenges that have molded BTS into the iconic group they are today. As of now, all BTS members are serving in the military, and Jin and J-Hope are set to complete their service and return later this year.

