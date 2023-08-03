BTS’ Jungkook goes viral in India for mentioning Chicken Makhani and Naan; ARMYs gush over his choice

BTS’ Jungkook has been going live on Weverse for a while now and in one of his recent ones, he was talking about Indian food when asked by one of his fans. He said that he loves Naan and Chicken Makhani and mostly loves dipping the Naan in the curry itself. He went on to say that he found it extremely delicious and even felt hungry while talking about it. Seeing this, fans were happy to know he is aware and even loves Indian cuisine. They took the clip and uploaded it to Twitter, making it a viral moment across all social media platforms as Indian ARMYs were loving it! Jungkook is known to be a food connoisseur as he even gives recipes for Korean dishes that he loves and spends time trying new things.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo single Seven topping charts:

A global fandom platform reported the video chart results for July and the official solo debut single that Jungkook released in July, Seven (feat. Latto) - Clean Ver's MV took the top position with a mind-boggling figure of around 170 million viewers. Seven with Latto) is an addicting summer melody that stands apart with the warm strong of an acoustic guitar and the mood of the UK garage genre, which is as of now well known in the UK and the US. Bang Si Hyuk, as well as Grammy Award winning music maker and composer Andrew Watt and featuring artist Latto, added their strength to upgrade the flawlessness of the music. Since the first arrival of the clean rendition, Summer Mix, Island Mix and Band ver, they have been effectively focusing on audience members of different preferences through endeavors to moreover deliver different variants like Nightfall version and others.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Consequently, following the release of the song, Seven (feat. Latto) came out on top on the US Billboard chart 'Hot 100' and kept up with the best 10 on the main chart for two continuous weeks. It likewise bested the Spotify Weekly Top Song Global chart for quite some time and topped other prominent charts. Jungkook made an unexpected appearance on SBS' 'Inkigayo' on July 30th regardless of his busy schedule to offer his thanks to the fandom called ARMY who supported him, and shared the performance of Seven (feat. Latto) for the first time in South Korea, getting an incredible reaction from fans around the world.

