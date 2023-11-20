BTS' Jungkook GOLDEN Live on Stage: Date, time, where to watch, and more online streaming details

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is gearing up for his highly anticipated first solo concert, featuring his debut album GOLDEN. The event is scheduled to take place on November 20 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. While the concert promises an electrifying live experience for attendees, it will also be broadcast globally through online streaming, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy Jungkook's performance.

For those interested in tuning in, comprehensive details about the streaming dates, venues, and locations for Jungkook's GOLDEN: Live On Stage are available here.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN: LIVE On Stage

After debuting with the hit digital single Seven, BTS' Jungkook gears up for his inaugural solo concert, GOLDEN: Live On Stage, slated for November 20. His solo debut with Seven in July 2023 was followed by the release of his second digital single, 3D further cementing his success. Now, the esteemed BTS member, known as the golden maknae, is set to grace the stage to celebrate the monumental success of his chart-topping album, GOLDEN.

To catch Jungkook's exclusive GOLDEN live performance, tune in via the Weverse app. Members can register on Weverse, head to the BTS channel, and stream the event on Weverse (App, Web, and TV app). Later, a full version of the event will be shared on BIGHIT's official YouTube. It must be noted that the beginning and ending times may vary based on network availability and site speed. Officially, GOLDEN: Live On Stage commences on November 20 at 8 PM KST (6:30 AM EST, 5:00 PM IST).

The Weverse Live will offer real-time subtitles in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish, catering to the concert's worldwide audience.

Jungkook bags the Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

Jungkook clinched the Top Global K-pop artist award for his song Seven featuring rapper Latto. The track has consistently ruled the Billboard charts since its July release and is part of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. Competing against fellow BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy, NewJeans' Ditto and OMG, and Fifty Fifty's Cupid, Jungkook secured the win. Although absent from the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to fans with a video acceptance speech.

Watch Jungkook's acceptance speech here:

