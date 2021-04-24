BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7's Jay B, NCT's Yuta & more: 7 KPop idols who completely rocked long hair

Maintaining long hair isn’t easy. But the idols make it seem easy! Here’s a list of idols who look stunning with long hair!

Giving masculinity a new definition and breaking its stereotypical boundaries is an everyday thing for male K-Pop artists. Just the fact that their existence itself, thousands of miles away, annoys a “man” who runs a meme page, because his definition of a man is the one who has tattoos or looks rugged or keeps himself unhygienic because “skincare is for girls” - have a lot to lose (and learn) from these 20-something K-Pop idols.

Known for their luscious locks and flawless skins, the K-Pop idols we’re going to talk about today have had long hair or have long hair now - and ended up looking like a runway model. For the anti-KPop fans, hairstyles are another topic to hate on. Guess they’ve never seen an actual fashion runway. The idols in this list can rock a short cut or a long, but considering long hair isn’t widely seen in the industry, we’re going to focus on the ones who stunned us with one!

Please note that the list is in no particular order! You’re free to love whoever you want!

EXO’s Lay

Lay, also known as Lay Zhang is a popular idol known for being an all-rounder - he’s a singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, dancer, actor and a director. He set foot in the entertainment industry 1998 as a child actor and then debuted with EXO in 2012. His iconic long hair is seen in the music video of his fourth mini-album LIT, released in June 2020.

ATEEZ’s Yeosang

Next on the list is ATEEZ’s strong vocalist, Yeosang. With majorly blond-colored hair, he has given tough competition to others on the list. With his charming looks and a sweet personality, he can make anyone his fan!

GOT7’s Jay B

GOT7’s leader Jay B might as well be crowned the King, if not the strong competition the list already has. An incredible leader, powerful vocals and the passion he has to learn more and keep GOT7 together, he ages like fine wine each passing day.

BTS’ Jungkook

As ARMYs today celebrate #10YearsWithJungkook, it just makes you realise how far we’ve come with BTS and how the Golden Maknae has grown in front of the public eyes. Always rocking short hair, Jungkook takes Twitter (and ARMYs) by storm whenever he sports long hair or changes hair colors. It’s hard to believe the little boy we saw is now sporting man buns and curly long hair! But he shines throughout!

Monsta X's Hyungwon

Another member that made fans go crazy with his luscious locks and intense eyes is Mosta X’s Hyungwon.The singer sported long (absolutely gorgeous) curly hair back in 2019 at a fansign! It was one of the best Hyungwon looks ever!

NU’EST’s Ren

Unafraid, unabashedly himself, Ren has been challenging gender roles since long. Sporting long shoulder-below length hair, dressing up, doing nail art and much more. But that’s not all. He absolutely rocks all hairstyles! From shoulder-lenght to average, mullet length and even short hair - NU’EST Ren is a force to be reckoned with!

NCT’s Yuta

The lead dancer of NCT 127 and NCT U, Yuta is the last but definitely not the least K-Pop idol on our list. Looking seductive became second nature to the Japanese singer when he grew his hair long. By tying his fair up and letting some of them loose, Yuta has some amazing visuals (and moves) that you shouldn’t sleep on!

It’s almost as if long hair makes these K-Pop celebs look 10 times more gorgeous and seductive! Well, these were some of our favourites among the many others out there.

Tell us your favourite idol who has rocked long hair in the comments below!

