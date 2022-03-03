BTS’ Jungkook graduates from University with the ‘President’s Award’; Achieves new milestone with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS’ youngest member has officially graduated from Global Cyber University! On March 1, the graduation ceremony for 2021 was held online at Ilji Art Hall in Seoul, and broadcast live on YouTube in accordance with the government’s quarantine guidelines. BTS’ Jungkook received the ‘President’s Award’, the highest honour given by the university at the ceremony.

Although Jungkook was unable to attend in person, the BTS member shared a video of his acceptance speech, which was aired live during the ceremony. In his speech, Jungkook shared, “They say graduation is a full-stop of sorts while also being a beginning, so it feels touching, but is giving an exciting feeling at the same time. Thank you for giving me this precious award, I think learning something is always fun, cool, and exciting.”

Jungkook further shared, “We must all not miss this moment, and go forth towards our goals, just as we are doing now.” With Jungkook’s graduation, six out of seven members of BTS have graduated from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. Last year, BTS’ V and Jimin had also graduated from Global Cyber University, receiving the ‘President’s Award’.

Additionally, Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA)’ has achieved a new milestone on Spotify, in just 17 days since its release. ‘Stay Alive’ is now the most streamed song by a Korean artist on Spotify released in 2022. Garnering over 43.4 million streams in less than three weeks, ‘Stay Alive’ has shot past Kep1er’s debut song ‘WA DA DA’ and ENHYPEN’s ‘Polaroid Love’.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook!

