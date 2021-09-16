BTS’ Jungkook hands over his 3.4 million USD apartment to older brother

On September 16 KST, a business report outlet Biz Hankook revealed that BTS’ Jungkook handed over the ownership of his apartment in Yongsan City Park to his elder brother Jeon Jung Hyun just recently. The apartment was purchased by the singer in 2019 on the seventeenth floor of the building for approximately 2.98 billion KRW and is today estimated to be around 4 billion KRW, that is, 3.4 million USD.

The unit consists of a living room, kitchen, dining room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

According to the media outlet, this transfer of ownership was made back in October 2020.

This was the second apartment owned by Jungkook, the first one being his seventeenth floor apartment in the Seoul Forest Trimage in Sungsu-dong, which he bought back in July 2018.

Fans are happy to see how the BTS members never fail to take care of their family members in every small and big way possible. Before this as well, the members have gifted their families lavish houses in Seoul city.

Jin also got his parents a house worth 3.4 million USD in Hannam The Hill, the same complex in which BTS members live. RM, J-Hope and V have also reportedly bought houses for their parents and families in Seoul.

Currently, BTS are gearing up for their upcoming highly anticipated collaboration with Coldplay for the song ‘My Universe’ as announced by the two groups on September 13. The song will be dropped on September 24 and its CD version is now available on Weverse shop and Coldplay shop.

