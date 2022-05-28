BTS’ Jungkook heads to the US ahead of White House visit; Meets up with Pink Sweat$ at Seoul Jazz Festival?

On May 26, it was announced that BTS will be heading to the US to join the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for a discussion on Asian inclusion and representation. The visit to the White House, taking place on May 31, will also include topics of Anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination based on colour in the agenda.

While six of the group’s members will be departing for Washington DC on May 29, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, reportedly left for Los Angeles a day prior. South Korean media also reported that Jungkook will be joining the group in Washington DC in time for their White House visit. On the morning of May 28 (IST), when Jungkook arrived at the airport, BTS’ youngest member was dressed comfortably for his flight in a white pullover, dark blue trousers, and a black baseball cap. Check out the photos, below:

Meanwhile, on May 27, a netizen’s account of their visit to the Seoul Jazz Festival 2022 went viral on Twitter. The netizen elaborated that they’d been watching a performance when they heard the person behind them humming along beautifully to the song. When they looked back, they realised that the person looked like BTS’ Jungkook. When they noticed his lip piercing and tattoos on his hand, they confirmed that it was indeed the group’s youngest member.

The netizen shared further, that they waited until Jungkook got up to leave before asking for a signature. Along with their account of this lucky meeting, the netizen also shared a photo of Jungkook’s hand and the sign that they received. Check out the photos and the details, below:

At the time, fans were wondering if Jungkook met up with American singer Pink Sweat$, who performed at the festival, and sure enough, Pink Sweat$ updated his TikTok account, with a clip that featured BTS' Jungkook! While the caption doesn't specify that the two met at the Seoul Jazz Festival, the fan's account of meeting the BTS member at the festival, certainly seems to suggest so! Check out the clip, below:

Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their anthology album ' Proof ’ on June 10. Stay tuned for more details!

