BTS' Jungkook heads to New York for The Today Show schedule; airport look earns praise

BTS' Jungkook was recently spotted at the Incheon airport. His airport look earned praise from fans. The Standing Next To You singer headed off for his overseas schedule in regards to promoting his newly released album titled GOLDEN. He will be appearing at The Today Show, one of the famous morning talk shows in the United States, to perform his new tracks as part of its Citi Concert Series in New York.

GOLDEN singer heads to overseas schedule

BTS' Jungkook looked handsome and made a style statement with his recent airport look. He paired a pair of denim jeans with a long black overcoat and a white t-shirt. To complete his look he wore a beanie, chunky shoes, and a backpack, all in color black.

During his recent appearance, one of the fans who recorded the Please Don't Change singer's look complimented the BTS member saying that his clothes looked pretty today. The golden maknae jokingly replied that they were sponsored, leaving fans laughing hilariously. He wore the luxury brand PRADA's ensemble from his overcoat, and backpack to statement shoes.

Fans were impressed with the security present at the Incheon airport upon BTS Jungkook's arrival. Praise was showered by the online community upon seeing the crowd including the airport staff's admirable behavior towards Kookie. The Today Show appearance will be aired on November 8 starting at 8 AM ET (5:30 PM IST). He will be showcasing never-before-seen performances from his new album GOLDEN.

Checkout few moments from his recent airport look below:

BTS' Jungkook's latest activities

BTS' Jungkook recently released his blockbuster album GOLDEN worldwide. The album's title track is Standing Next To You and has 10 more songs including Seven and 3D. BTS Jungkook's debut album has been positively received by fans.

He is being hailed for his extraordinary performances full of passion, the one that only Jungkook can pull off. He recently made his appearance on the iHeartRadio show where he performed Standing Next To You live, leaving his fans and supporters with jaw-dropping looks. Looking forward, he is yet to appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and conduct his solo concert, Golden Live On Stage interacting with fans.

