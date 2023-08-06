BTS' Jungkook in cropped blazer or baring his torso, Pick your favorite look adapted by Seven singer

Jungkook, the maknae of BTS has shown his amazing physique in outfits that made him stand out. Be it a cropped top or no shirt Jungkook has sent fans into a meltdown with his appealing looks.

Jungkook in a cropped blazer or baring his torso

The BTS member wore a black cropped blazer with complimentary chains attached during the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE. He showed his breathtaking abs while giving a power-packed performance. BTS members started their second chapter in June 2022 after their debut anniversary. This new page of the septet showed a different side of each member. The Euphoria singer was witnessed showing his bare skin during the Calvin Klein photoshoot as well as the official concept photos of his solo debut single Seven. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can decide which look by Jungkook was better according to you.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

