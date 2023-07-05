BTS' Jungkook invites SEVENTEEN's Mingyu for surprise live at 4 am; Watch hilarious interaction

BTS' Jungkook surprised fans with a short live video featuring SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu on Weverse. Jungkook came live at around 4 am KST, with an unexpected guess and the fans' reaction is so wholesome to this 97 interaction.

The '97' live

BTS'Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu are really close friends which is no surprise but Jungkook took their friendship to another level. Jungkook started a live at 4 am KST, just to introduce Mingyu to his fans ARMYs. The live did not last more than two minutes but left some really good memories for both Jungkook and Mingyu's fans. Jungkook named the live session 97 which was held on BTS' channel.

Highlights of the 97s live

As the live began, while giggling Mingyu said that it was 4 am and Jungkook said that he knows and this is how he does it usually. Jungkook greeted fans and said that he was aware it was a sudden live and he wanted to introduce someone which was SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. The SUPER singer greeted the ARMYs in the most respectful way and looked at Jungkook saying this is not right (starting a live video so late at night).

The two singers began to laugh, Jungkook continued to say that they were about leave and wished everyone a good morning, and good afternoon since fans from all across the globe had joined. While enjoying a drink with Jungkook, Mingyu said that he will return to have fun with Jungkook properly next time. Mingyu was completely in shock by Jungkook's spontaneous behavior as he said, "You are an amazing senior, you are so cool to start a live at 4 am without saying a single word". Jungkook explained that he follows his emotions to do live video sessions. When he misses his fans, ARMYs, Jungkook just starts a live. Mingyu laughed saying that he would also learn this from Jungkook. Both BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sweetly greeted fans and turned the live off.

Fans' Reaction to this surprise live

BTS and SEVENTEEN share common fans and these fans had a field day after the live, one of the most unexpected things happened. Jungkook has never invited any of his idols friends on a live but he couldn't resist sharing that fun time with his fans. Fans were going feral over their cute friendship and enjoyed this hilarious moment, wishing for more.

