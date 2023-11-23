BTS’ Jungkook is a heartbroken lover in new videos for GOLDEN songs Closer to You, Yes or No, more; Watch

BTS’ Jungkook has released a series of exclusive reels for his first solo debut album GOLDEN. Captioned as “GOLDEN' Reels Exclusive Series” these reels feature tracks from his album. Currently, out of his eight tracks, three are out, Closer To You, Yes Or No and Please Don’t Change. Many fans are speculating that these reels might be hinting towards unreleased music videos.

GOLDEN exclusive reels by Jungkook

Dropped on November 23, KST, these new reels by BTS’ Jungkook are tracks featured in his solo album GOLDEN. The first track that dropped on Instagram is his song Closer To You. Captioned “Closer, closer to you..” it features Jungkook’s vocals singing ‘Closer, Closer To You’ lyrics from his song while Jungkook is in the black and white video, holding a bouquet and smelling the flowers. He looks up at the mirror and is seen thinking something. He then walks up the stairs and the video ends with the lyrics “Something In The Air Tonight” written on the screens.

The second reel posted on BIGHIT MUSIC’s Instagram account features the song Yes Or No. It has the lyrics of the song playing in the background and in the black and white video, we see Jungkook again holding a flower bouquet outside the theatre waiting for someone. It is shown to be snowing and after the person is a no-show Jungkook drops his bouquet and the video ends with the lyrics “Tell Me Do You Feel It Too?” The reel is captioned as “Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no.” which are the lyrics of the song as well

The third reel posted is titled “ I'll be the same..” and features his song Please Don’t Change. The lyrics “Cause I love you, yeah, I love you. Oh, I love you, love the way you are” plays in the background as we see Jungkook standing in a phone booth trying to call up someone. Even after several attempts, the person on the other end does not pick up, leaving Jungkook disappointed. He sighs and reluctantly ends the call, leaving the phone hanging. The video ends with Please Don’t Change written on the screens

These videos seem to be interconnected in a format of a story with Jungkook first going to meet someone all excited with a bouquet. They later don’t show up as Jungkook stands there waiting for them in the snow. Later, he gives them a call but to his disappointment they do not pick up leaving him heartbroken. Most likely, the storyline will be continued through the later reels which might get posted later. Many fans have interpreted these videos as potential hints, speculating that the Standing Next To You singer might be teasing a new release or music video through these reels.

More about BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS’ Jungkook, has achieved a significant milestone as a solo artist with his song SEVEN being certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in the UK. This accomplishment marks him as the first Korean soloist in nearly a decade to reach such high levels of sales and streams for a single track with SEVEN.

Jungkook has achieved a notable milestone, becoming the first solo Korean artist since PSY to receive a silver certification for a single in the United Kingdom. PSY, renowned for global hits like Gangnam Style (eventually certified double platinum) and Gentleman, previously held this record. Gentleman secured its silver certification almost a decade ago in 2014.

