BTS' Jungkook is all smiles waving at ARMYs through tinted windows while leaving HYBE building after welcoming Jin; WATCH

BTS' Jungkook was all smiles as he waved at ARMYs through the tinted windows of his car while leaving the HYBE building. The singer had just reunited with his fellow group members to welcomed Jin, who completed his mandatory military service.

BTS’ Jungkook exits HYBE building happily waving at fans

On June 12, BTS' Jungkook delighted fans as he waved cheerfully from behind tinted windows while departing the HYBE building. His infectious smile reflected the joyous occasion of welcoming back fellow member Jin from military service amid ongoing FESTA celebrations to commemorate their 11th anniversary.

Take a look at Jungkook’s video here;

Jin completed his tenure with the Army's 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, marking a significant milestone for both him and the group. He began his military duty on December 13, 2022, becoming the first BTS member to fulfill his service obligations.

Upon his discharge, BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook eagerly awaited him, exchanging warm hugs and celebrating his return. RM added a musical touch to the reunion by serenading the occasion with BTS' hit song Dynamite on the saxophone.

The day of Jin's discharge was marked by heartfelt moments, including a touching OT7 photo shared by Jin, featuring all seven BTS members together.

Advertisement

The image resonated deeply with fans, showcasing the camaraderie and unity that BTS embodies, both on and off stage. As BTS continues to make headlines globally, their bond with ARMYs remains as strong and vibrant as ever.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys so far

While BTS member Jin has returned after completing his military service, his fellow members continue their dedicated paths in service to South Korea. SUGA, after completing basic training, serves as a social worker, contributing actively to his community.

Meanwhile, V was recently spotted patrolling as a member of ROK's special defense team, showcasing his commitment to national security. RM graduated as an elite trainee alongside V. Jimin and Jungkook who enlisted as companions, continue to serve reportedly at the 5th Infantry Division. J-Hope on the other hand serves as an assistant drill instructor, scheduled to complete his military service by October 2024, highlighting BTS' diverse roles within the armed forces.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin's brother Seok Jung welcomes him back from military with warm message; The Astronaut director and former soldier follow