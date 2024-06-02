BTS' Jungkook is popular cover choice for K-celebs: Cha Eun Woo and Lee Je Hoon perform hit tracks SEVEN and Standing Next to You

Cha Eun Woo and Lee Je Hoon performed BTS' Jungkook's tracks for their fans which received loud cheers and praises. Many South Korean celebrities choose to perform to the BTS' member's songs as they are always a hit with the audience. What makes Cha Eun Woo's cover of Jungkook's Seven special is the fact that they are close friends and have openly talked about their friendship.

Cha Eun Woo and Lee Je Hoon perform to BTS' Jungkook's hit songs

BTS' Jungkook's songs are a popular choice among South Korean celebrities to perform at their concerts and fan meetings. Jungkook's songs are known for their catchy music accompanied by a chick and stylish choreographies. His best friend, popular idol and actor Cha Eun Woo covered his song Seven at his recent concert in Brazil. The Wonderful World actor impressed the audience with his melodious voice and amazing dance skills. Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon also performed Seven and Standing Next To You at his latest fan meeting. Their performances were met with loud cheers from fans.

More about Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Je Hoon

Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-pop mega group BTS. The member marked his debut as a soloist with his album GOLDEN which was released in October 2023. He has also collaborated with several global artists and dropped popular singles like Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. He held his first solo concert Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul. He also marked his solo debut on February 15, 2024, with THE STORY of ENTITY. He has worked in various dramas like Ture Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Wonderful World and more.

Lee Je Hoon marked his acting debut with the film They Live By Night which was released in 2007. His first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with Three Sisters. The actor is famous for his roles in Taxi Driver and Signal.

