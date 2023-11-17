BTS’ Jungkook is surprised with seven trophies by ARMYs; Check out his priceless reaction

In a heartwarming moment, MCountdown held a special event for BTS’ Jungkook. During the event fans surprised the beloved idol with a spectacular gesture and his reaction to it was priceless.

MCountdown’s special event for Jungkook

MCountdown organized a delightful surprise event to celebrate Jungkook's achievements, adorning the stage with seven trophies. Coordinating with the producer, aimed to create a memorable and joyous moment in recognition of Jungkook's outstanding success, fans gave him a surprise cheer. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and camaraderie as fans came together to celebrate the artist's well-deserved accomplishments.

As he stepped onto the stage, a jubilant chorus erupted from the crowd, shouting, ‘Hey, what's up, bro! Congrats on winning seven trophies!’ The surprise seemed to catch him off guard, and his eyes widened with amazement. He questioned, ‘Did you prepare these?’ Pointing to the seven trophies displayed on the stage, he playfully remarked, ‘Maybe one of these lost its head?’ His endearing reaction left everyone laughing. During a dedicated session, the fans recorded their enthusiastic cheers, and Jungkook, listening attentively, couldn't help but break into a smile.

Watch the full interaction below

About Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook, South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer, graduated from Seoul's School of Performing Arts. He debuted at 15 as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013. With BTS, he garnered numerous awards, including the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit. He performed at the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony on November 20, 2022. On July 14, 2023, Jungkook released his solo debut single, SEVEN, featuring Latto, which swiftly dominated global charts, achieving #1 in 100 countries on iTunes in just 2.5 hours and earned him his first solo debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 charts. He recently released his solo album GOLDEN which soon reached the top of music charts breaking records.

The heartwarming surprise orchestrated by ARMYs for Jungkook not only showcased the deep connection between the idol and his fans but also highlighted the supportive community that has propelled BTS to unprecedented heights.

