BTS’ Jungkook, J-Hope, TXT, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Soo Hyun, more attend IU’s The Golden Hour concert

BTS’ Jungkook: Known to be a die-hard fan of IU, the 25 year old reportedly attended both the days of the concert. Fellow attendees spotted him in the crowd and saw him enjoying the heartfelt singing in-person.

Soloist IU conducted 'The Golden Hour' concert in the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on September 17 and 18. Drawing a whopping attendance of about 90K audience members in the two days, IU saw some famous faces joining in the crowd.

BTS’ J-Hope: Following his appearance on ‘IU’s Palette’ the BTS member confirmed his presence during the 2nd day by posting an Instagram story from the audience.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Members Soobin and Beomgyu shared their tearful and awestruck experience of attending the first day of the show with their fans on Weverse. They called IU a princess and praised her singing.

Kim Soo Hyun: Being a part of UAENA and a longtime friend, actor Kim Soo Hyun also confirmed his attendance from the first day with an Instagram story.

Lee Joon Gi: A reunion of ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ happened as actor Lee Joong Gi shared behind the stage photos with IU and praised her hardwork.

TWICE: Jeongyeon, Jihyo & Nayeon spoke to their fans about attending the concert and even shared photos from the stadium.

Yoo In Na: IU’s best friend always lends her support and this concert was no different as many fans talked about spotting her.

VIVIZ: The trio seemingly attended the concert as Eunha shared her experience with her fans.

Apart from these, multiple K-pop idols attended ‘The Golden Hour’ concert as fans of IU and in honor of her 14th debut anniversary. On the first day, girl group ITZY performed as special guests while Jay Park appeared to fulfill his promise to IU as the two presented their collaboration track ‘Ganadara’ to the audience.

