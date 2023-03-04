BTS’ Jungkook jams to Oscar-nominated Indian song Naatu Naatu on live broadcast, video goes viral

BTS’ Jungkook recently did a live broadcast where he playfully jammed to around thirty songs from different genres and linguistic backgrounds. The latter-mentioned songs included Justin Bieber’s hit tracks ‘Ghost of You’ and ‘Boyfriend’, ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by One Republic, ‘Leave The Door Open’ by Silk Sonic among many others. While all viewers were happy to see Jungkook having a good time, Indian fans of the BTS members were downright flabbergasted the moment they heard Oscar-nominated Telugu song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. While the song was an evident local hit, fans did not expect to hear Junkook mouthing the lyrics to the song on a live broadcast.

‘Jungkook’ trends on Twitter

Clips of Jungkook’s live broadcast were quick to go viral and even make headlines. Jungkook also asked viewers if they knew the song and went on to tell them that the song is from a recent movie called RRR. Unsurprisingly, Indian fans couldn't stop gushing over the BTS singer grooving to ‘Naatu Naatu for a good 60 seconds. Jungkook’s iconic live broadcast is currently trending on twitter with the name ‘Jungkook’ having been tweeted over a million times. Jungkook had initially started the live broadcast by telling fans he was only there for a while, grooving to dozens of songs with millions people watching him, Jungkook actually ended up spending a little over 2 hours on his live broadcast.

BTS Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook had marked the end of last year by his historical performance in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The BTS singer had also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their hit single ‘Left and Right’ in mid-2022. Both the aforementioned songs were quick to get popular and went on to become some of the most streamed songs on various music streaming platforms.

Jungkook had previously made headlines with another live broadcast where he revealed that he had deleted his Instagram account. The BTS vocalist had a massive following on Instagram, his departure from the app therefore, shocked many. While elaborating on the reason he deleted his account, Jungkook stated that he didn’t use the app much and that he would rather do live broadcasts on South Korean web platform Weverse. Created by HYBE for fan-artist interactions, the platform is quite a hit amongst fans of BTS.

